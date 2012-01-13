THE TRUTH ABOUT CES: Most Of The Show Floor Is Covered With Cheap Junk And Knockoffs From China

Steve Kovach
LAS VEGAS — Microsoft. Sony. Samsung. Intel. Motorola.Those tech giants and a handful of others are the anchors of the Consumer Electronics show. 

But if you take a walk past the main convention floor, you’re suddenly in very different territory. The smaller halls are filled with row after row after row of crap. 

It’s almost all smartphone cases, cheap headphones, and booth babes.

And a huge percentage of the booths are run by Chinese companies trying to make a quick buck by selling cheap accessories for popular gadgets like the iPhone. If you’ve ever been to Canal Street in NYC, you’ll know what we’re talking about.

For the most part, these booths are empty. The demonstrators look tired and bored. It makes you wonder why they even show up.

We had some time yesterday to tour the part of the show floor few care to see. Keep reading to see what most of CES is really like.

This machine is supposed to jiggle your fat away. This woman was demonstrating it for at least an hour (from what we saw).

Another car alarm gizmo.

There are dozens and dozens of booths with iPad and iPhone cases. These exhibitors tried to lure people in with free candy.

This charging station is supposed to keep your cords neat and tidy. It's ugly.

Here's one of the Chinese booths at the very back of the hall. There was almost no one in sight.

This guy says these glasses can monitor your heart rate while you work out.

Here's a dongle that's supposed to boost the sound on your iPhone or iPad.

This Chinese company has a display of fake iPad Smart Covers

Another Chinese booth stuffed with cheap iPhone and iPad cases.

These exhibitors were just sitting in their all day. They looked really bored.

Almost every other booth had some sort of iPhone or iPad case on display.

This guy stood around playing a weird smartphone-powered guitar.

Even more iPhone cases.

There are a lot of knockoffs too. Here are some fake Star Wars lightsaber toys.

Here's a scale that keeps track of your weight and uploads results to your PC.

We were told that this device helps you sleep better by playing sounds that enhance your sleep patterns.

Some weird smartphone stands.

Yes, that's a finger holster for your tablet.

This company makes customised USB drives. They're actually pretty cool. (Disclosure: We're biased when it comes to anything Star Wars.)

This iPhone accessory display just screams Japan.

