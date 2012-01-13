THE TRUTH ABOUT CES: Most Of The Show Floor Is Covered With Cheap Junk And Knockoffs From China

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
LAS VEGAS — Microsoft. Sony. Samsung. Intel. Motorola.Those tech giants and a handful of others are the anchors of the Consumer Electronics show.
But if you take a walk past the main convention floor, you’re suddenly in very different territory. The smaller halls are filled with row after row after row of crap.
It’s almost all smartphone cases, cheap headphones, and booth babes.
And a huge percentage of the booths are run by Chinese companies trying to make a quick buck by selling cheap accessories for popular gadgets like the iPhone. If you’ve ever been to Canal Street in NYC, you’ll know what we’re talking about.
For the most part, these booths are empty. The demonstrators look tired and bored. It makes you wonder why they even show up.
We had some time yesterday to tour the part of the show floor few care to see. Keep reading to see what most of CES is really like.
This machine is supposed to jiggle your fat away. This woman was demonstrating it for at least an hour (from what we saw).
There are dozens and dozens of booths with iPad and iPhone cases. These exhibitors tried to lure people in with free candy.
We were told that this device helps you sleep better by playing sounds that enhance your sleep patterns.
This company makes customised USB drives. They're actually pretty cool. (Disclosure: We're biased when it comes to anything Star Wars.)
