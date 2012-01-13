MORE BOOTH BABES: This Is How Crappy Gadget Companies Get You To Look At Their Stuff

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — As it turns out, most of the booth babes are tucked away at all the smaller booths at the Consumer Electronics Show.You know, the ones that peddle crap like jeweled iPhone cases and weight loss devices.



We spent a good chunk of yesterday touring the mostly unseen part of the show floor (more on that later) and were shocked by how these small companies rely entirely on booth babes to draw in crowds to look at their junk.

