PHOTOS: Check Out The Booth Babes Of CES!

Steve Kovach
ces booth babes

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — It’s a time honored tradition at trade shows.Booth babes.

And it’s no different at the Consumer Electronics Show.

We’ve been on the show floor a day, and we can’t turn our head without seeing a scantily clad model give us the old wink and nod so we come over and look at some silly gizmo.

But that didn’t stop us from photographing them! Keep reading to see some of the best booth babes from Day 2 at CES.

These babes were hired by AT&T to promote the carrier's new LTE network

They did their best to get people to join in the Sphero race

The Nikon babes had some interesting costumes

Panasonic's babes played an indoor soccer game

This babe was part of Motorola's booth. She was showing off the Moto Actv fitness device

Yes, there can be male booth babes too. At least plastic representations of male booth babes.

More from CES...

Click here to see our hands-on demo with Windows 8 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.