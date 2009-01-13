CES Attendance Down 30%

How much smaller was this year’s Consumer Electronics Show than last year’s? About 30%, according to Citigroup analyst Kate McShane, citing “industry contacts” in a research note today.



Sounds about right to us: That’s the same drop in business a Vegas cabbie estimated to the Wall Street Journal over the weekend.

The Consumer Electronic Association expects a 0.6% decrease in sales in 2009 after 7 years of expansion, McShane notes.

Earlier: At CES, A New Focus On Cheap

Photo: Gizmodo

