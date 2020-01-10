The 24 coolest vehicles we saw at CES 2020

Mark Matousek
Mark Matousek/Business InsiderThe Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept.

Automakers have brought a variety of vehicles to this year’s edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, from electric SUVs and pickup trucks to electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

Similar to those at last year’s CES, the vehicles on display this year have highlighted both speculative ideas and concrete plans for electrification and autonomy. Among the brands that have brought vehicles to the conference are Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Jeep.

These are the 24 coolest vehicles we saw at CES this year.

Sony Vision-S

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderSony Vision-S.

Release date: Unknown

Rivian R1T

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderRivian R1T.

Release date: Second half of 2020

Bosch IoT Shuttle

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderBosch IoT Shuttle.

Release date: Unknown

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderFord Mustang Mach-E.

Release date: Late 2020

Nissan Ariya Concept

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderNissan Ariya Concept.

Release date: Second half of 2021

Fisker Ocean

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderFisker Ocean.

Release date: 2022

Audie e-tron Sportback quattro

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderAudie e-tron Sportback quattro.

Release date: 2020

Audi AI:ME

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderAudi AI:ME.

Release date: Unknown

Honda Augmented Driving Concept

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderHonda Augmented Driving Concept.

Release date: Unknown

Bell Helicopter Bell Nexus 4EX

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderBell Helicopter Bell Nexus 4EX.

Release date: Mid-to-late 2020s

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderMercedes-Benz Vision AVTR.

Release date: Unknown

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderMercedes-Benz Vision EQS.

Release date: Unknown

Toyota e-Palette

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderToyota e-Palette.

Release date: 2020

Toyota LQ

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderToyota LQ.

Release date: Unknown

Jeep Compass 4xe

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderJeep Compass 4xe.

Release date: By 2022

Chrysler Airflow Vision

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderChrysler Airflow Vision.

Release date: Unknown

Jeep Renegade 4xe

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderJeep Renegade 4xe.

Release date: By 2022

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderJeep Wrangler 4xe.

Release date: By 2022

Hyundai Purpose Built Vehicle

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderHyundai Purpose Built Vehicle.

Release date: Unknown

Hyundai S-A1

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderHyundai S-A1.

Release date: Unknown

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderMercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC.

Release date: 2019 in Europe and Asia, 2021 in the US

Byton M-Byte

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderByton M-Byte.

Release date: 2020 in China, 2021 in North America

Ford self-driving delivery van

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderFord self-driving delivery van.

Release date: 2021

Nissan electric ice cream van

Mark Matousek/Business InsiderNissan electric ice cream van.

Release date: Unknown

