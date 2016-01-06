Intel's just showcased a crazy drone that can follow you in real-time

Intel The Yuneec Typhoon H drone

Intel was once known for making the chips found inside nearly every PC.

Now it wants its chips to power drones that could hover behind every person.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the company showcased a drone made in partnership with Chinese drone maker Yuneec that can follow you around in real-time and even sense the environment around it.

The drone, called the Yuneec Typhoon H drone, comes with Intel’s 3D Real Sense camera, which allows it to “understand” what’s happening around it.

Intel’s Real Sense camera is capable of detecting things like a person’s blood pressure and heat, while identifying any obstacles in front of it.

To showcase its ability, Intel brought out a biker on stage and made the drone follow him around. It was able to automatically avoid obstacles like a falling tree that landed in front of it, while following the biker in real-time.

“This is the world’s first truly intelligent consumer drone,” Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said. “It can navigate any obstacle. Any other drone would have crashed into the tree.”

Krzanich said the Yuneec Typhoon H drone will be available in the first half of 2016 at a price of less than $2,000.

Intel has been actively investing in the drone business lately. Just yesterday, Intel announced its deal to acquire German drone maker Ascending Technologies. Yuneec, the Chinese drone maker, in fact, is a company Intel previously invested more than $60 million.

