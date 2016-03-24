Cersei and Jaime will reach an 'all-time weird level' on the new 'Game of Thrones' season

HBO Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei (Lena Headey) reunite on season six.

“Game of Thrones” fans will witness new levels of crazy when Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) reunite on the upcoming season six.

The pair have been separated for a while. When we last saw her, Cersei was punished by the religious clergy aka the Faith Militant whose influence has taken over Casterly Rock. After being forced to do a walk of shame for admitting to adultery (but not to the incest with Jaime), Cersei was released to her family.

“It’s probably her most interesting season,” star Lena Headey told Entertainment Weekly

. “She really has nothing to lose and she has everything to gain from a horrible position she finds herself in.”

Meanwhile, Jaime has had his own trials away from home. He wasn’t able to save his and Cersei’s daughter Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free) from death, and so brings bad news to the incestuous siblings’ reunion. Thankfully for Jaime, Cersei’s recent fall from grace means she will need him for other tasks, including putting down the Faith Militant.

“Her relationship with Jaime is at an all-time weird level,” Headey says. “It’s juicy, and it’s so f–king dark.”

While the cast members are thin on specifics, the theories around the pair’s future are plentiful. Will next season find Jaime snapping out of his longtime infatuation with his sister? Will their last child also meet his death — the fulfillment of a prophecy from season one?

Those questions will get some answers on the sixth season of “Game of Thrones,” debuting April 24.

