Italian Lab Claims To Have Clocked Particles Exceeding The Speed Of Light

Einstein’s theory of relativity maintains that nothing in the universe can exceed the speed of light, and today that theory was called into question for the first time.Scientists at the Gran Sasso National Laboratory in Italy claim they have caught subatomic particles exceeding the speed of light.



Not a lot faster, just a fraction of a second or so, but it’s potentially big news. The group is cautious about its claims and is conducting a report on the results that could rock a century of science, all told, to its core.

“We tried to find all possible explanations for this,” CERN spokesman Antonio Ereditato told the BBC.

“We wanted to find a mistake – trivial mistakes, more complicated mistakes, or nasty effects – and we didn’t.”

