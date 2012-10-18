What It's Like To Work At CERN In Switzerland

As I walk the halls that lead to my office, grey steel filing cabinets, empty or filled with the detritus of decades, line the corridor. Dimly lit, off-beige walls last painted before I first visited over two decades ago,I'm sure, get their only colour from posters announcing the latest conference of yesteryear.

Discarded electronics, long the ubiquitous decoration for every spare public surface, are now relegated to special bins, so nothing obscures the spare grey metal desks banished to the hallway from this office or that.

The last few steps to my own office pass through a short corridor, recently painted in various shades of green; but open the door and the only colour visible is across the paint-chip littered windowsill, through the dirt-coated window, into the car-bestrewn grassy courtyard.

Grey steel bookshelves, and grey steel desks, as if freshly imported from a Kafkaesque nightmare of East European Communist bureaucracy, fail to hide walls desperate for a lick of paint. A poster, taped squarely in the middle of one wall by a long-departed occupant, appropriately features Picasso's sketch of Don Quixote, that patron saint of windmill tilting. As tattered as its subject, it too has seen better days.