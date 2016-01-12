A brilliant 16-year-old built a Cheerios vending machine entirely from Legos

A 16-year-old built a vending machine for Cheerios.
The best part? It’s made entirely of legos.
The YouTuber, who showcases his work on his YouTube channel, Astonishing Studios, has become a sensation. Previously, he had gained internet fame thanks to his Chicken McNugget vending machine.
He built the machine using a robot kit called Lego Mindstorms. A light sensor detects when a coin is inserted, which triggers the release of milk and cereal.
A round lego piece even prevents the milk from spilling.
Breakfast will never be the same.
Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss
