Have A Look Inside The UK's First Breakfast Cereal Cafe

The UK’s first cereal cafe opens on Wednesday. Inside are 120 colourful boxes of breakfast — from classics that the Brits like such as Cornflakes and Coco Pops, to American favourites such as Lucky Charms. They can be covered in 12 different types of milk, and topped with Malteasers, Oreos, or other things made of sugar and chocolate.

Cereal Killer Cafe, in Shoreditch, London, is the idea of Gary and Alan McKeery. They’re twins from Belfast who made waves when they launched a crowdfunding webpage to see their vision realised. Now it has been. And it’s much more than a few bowls of Rice Krispies, Gary explains to Business Insider — but an entire brand.

Gary says the cafe is a “breakfast experience” — yes, really. He and Alan have created an interior with vintage cereal paraphernalia and walls adorned with retro milk bottles and pictures of Tony the Tiger. The menu lists American and British products, a few options from further afield, as well as “cereal cocktails” and Poptarts.

“We’ve created a whole experience,” says Gary. “It’s not just about breakfast, but a brand, really. The interest in it all has been amazing — much more than we expected.

“We don’t want to create a cereal empire, but we do think there might be options to grow. Places like Brighton or Bristol would probably work.”

Gary and Alan used to work in sales and retail so have experience in selling. They have gone all out, and sourced cereals that aren’t always available here in the UK. There’s also cereal-themed cake, and pieces of merchandise for people who really love the nostalgia; reliving their childhood breakfasts.

Right now, the business has about 8 members of staff and is open all day until 10pm. A small bowl (30g) costs £2.50 and a large one (50g) £3.50 — toppings are an extra 20p but milk is included. Typically priced for London, really.

When Business Insider visited to try out a bowl of General Mills’ Vanilla Chex with adequately hipster almond milk and white chocolate buttons, the cafe was buzzing — crews from CNN and ABC were there covering the launch and cameras were everywhere.

It’s because food, in any form, is a hot topic — cereal is no exception. Look how excited people got when the world learned of French Toast Crunch making a comeback.

Some posed the question of whether a venture as niche as this is sustainable. But given the level of coverage the Cereal Killer Cafe has had, it appears so. The public has really bought in to the poppy, kid-like fun of Sugar Puffs with crumbled Flake and soy milk-covered Cheerios.

The Cereal Killer Cafe will likely see plenty of visitors when it finally opens to the public on Wednesday morning. But, while it serves “breakfast”, it doesn’t seem like it will challenge certain coffee chains that prove so popular fot commuters.

“We hope to be more of a destination place,” Gary mentions, “We might even open 24-hour at the weekend” — a true sign of playing up to the hungover crowd.

