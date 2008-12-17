Cerberus CEO Stephen Feinberg Caught On Film

Cerberus CEO Stephen Feinberg is so committed to his firm remaining notoriously private that he once told staffers that he would fire kill anyone whose photograph was in the media. Uh-oh! Does this mean Feinberg has to fire kill himself?



Making an appearance at the bailout begathon in Washington last week, Feinberg was reportedly swarmed by photographers once they found out who he was. This man, pictured at right, is the face of Cerberus—and its bad investment in Chrysler.

And it seems he’s not that press-shy after all:

The Detroit News: When other reporters figured out it was Feinberg — who has rarely been photographed in 20 years on Wall Street — photographers and TV crews swarmed him. He and the other Cerberus executives fled to a tiny room in the Capitol basement. But not before Insider fired off a question: Would Cerberus give up any gains connected to its 2007 deal to buy Chrysler in exchange for government help? A Cerberus lobbyist tried to intercede, but Feinberg paused and said, simply: “Yes.”

