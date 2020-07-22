Ceramist evenly paints designs onto spinning pottery

Chris Casey is a ceramist in New Mexico.

He uses a pottery wheel to create line designs on his pieces.

Casey puts a dry pottery piece onto a pottery wheel, and as it is spinning, he paints, draws, or etches precise line designs onto the piece.

