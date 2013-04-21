CEOs With Deeper Voices Get Paid $187,000 More Than Others

CEO Marc Benioff has a pretty deep voiceMale CEOs with deeper voices get paid more, reports the WSJ’s Melissa Korn.



After studying almost 800 male CEOs, professors from Duke and the University of California system concluded that CEOs on the deeper end of the vocal spectrum are paid, on average, $187,000 more in salary, than male CEOs on the upper end.

Male CEOs with deeper voices also run companies with $400 million more assets than the companies run by male CEOs with higher voices.

So…Want a deeper voice?

Try smoking.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Swelling of the vocal folds from chronic smoking is common. This will cause the voice pitch to drop.”

But then again, smoking will also make you more likely to die of cancer.

So maybe don’t try smoking.

