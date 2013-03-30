13 CEOs Who Get Paid Shockingly More Than Their Employees

Wal-Mart’s Michael Duke gets paid a lot of money.

In the past 30 years, compensation for chief executives in America has increased 127 times faster than the average worker’s salary.An annual list from Payscale compares the ratio of CEO to employee pay for the largest 100 companies as ranked by Fortune last year.



The gap is most extreme at Wal-Mart, where CEO Michael Duke gets paid 1,034 times more than his average worker. This ratio is twice as much as the second company on the list, Target (597:1).

CEO pay is gathered from Fortune’s list and includes salary, bonus and profit sharing, but does not include equity. The measure for employee pay is based on Payscale’s data of fulltime workers, which includes positions from retail clerks to corporate managers.

Alan R Mulally gets paid 304 times more than the average Ford employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at Ford Motor is 304:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $20,830,000 and median annual employee compensation of $68,500. Ford Motor pays its employees 3 per cent above market relative to companies in the same industry and 70 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $20,213 million in profits and is ranked number 9 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. John H Hammergren gets paid 313 times more than the average McKesson employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at McKesson is 313:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $19,070,000 and median annual employee compensation of $61,000. McKesson pays its employees 1 per cent above market relative to companies in the same industry and 71 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $1,202 million in profits and is ranked number 14 on the Fortune 100 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. Larry J. Merlo gets paid 316 times more than the average CVS Caremark employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at CVS Caremark is 316:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $18,160,000 and median annual employee compensation of $25,800. CVS Caremark pays its employees 3 per cent below market relative to companies in the same industry and 60 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $3,461 million in profits and is ranked number 18 on the Fortune 100 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. Terry J. Lundgren gets paid 345 times more than the average Macy's employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at Macy's is 345:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $10,020,000 and median annual employee compensation of $29,000. Macy's pays its employees 7 per cent below market relative to companies in the same industry and 62 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $1,256 million in profits and is ranked number 110 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. James Dimon gets paid 355 times more than the average JPMorgan Chase employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at JPMorgan Chase is 355:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $19,050,000 and median annual employee compensation of $53,800. JPMorgan Chase pays its employees 3 per cent above market relative to companies in the same industry and 64 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $18,976 million in profits and is ranked number 16 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. Brian L. Roberts gets paid 370 times more than the average Comcast employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at Comcast is 370:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $18,760,000 and median annual employee compensation of $50,600. Comcast pays its employees 3 per cent above market relative to companies in the same industry and 70 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $4,160 million in profits and is ranked number 49 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. Randall L Stephenson gets paid 382 times more than the average AT&T employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at AT&T is 382:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $26,000,000 and median annual employee compensation of $68,100. AT&T pays its employees 3 per cent above market relative to companies in the same industry and 65 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $3,944 million in profits and is ranked number 11 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. Irene B Rosenfeld gets paid 388 times more than the average Kraft Foods employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at Kraft Foods is 388:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $25,360,000 and median annual employee compensation of $65,300. Kraft Foods pays its employees 7 per cent above market relative to companies in the same industry and 57 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $3,527 million in profits and is ranked number 50 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. Rupert Murdoch gets paid 409 times more than the average News Corp employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at News Corp is 409:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $24,790,000 and median annual employee compensation of $60,700. News Corp pays its employees 7 per cent above market relative to companies in the same industry and 66 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $2,739 million in profits and is ranked number 91 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. David M Cote gets paid 440 times more than the average Honeywell employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at Honeywell is 440:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $32,860,000 and median annual employee compensation of $74,700. Honeywell matches its employees salary to market pay relative to companies in the same industry and 71 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $2,067 million in profits and is ranked number 77 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. 3. Robert A Iger gets paid 557 times more than the average Walt Disney employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at Walt Disney is 557:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $31,630,000 and median annual employee compensation of $56,800. Wat Disney pays its employees 8 per cent above market relative to companies in the same industry and 73 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $4,807 million in profits and is ranked number 66 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. Gregg W Steinhafel gets paid 597 times more than the average Target employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at Target is 597:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $17,890,000 and median annual employee compensation of $29,900. Target matches its employees salary to market pay relative to companies in the same industry and 59 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $2,929 million in profits and is ranked number 38 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale. Michael T Duke gets paid 1034 times more than the average Wal-Mart employee. The ratio for CEO pay to average employee pay at Wal-Mart is 1034:1 with a CEO annual compensation of $23,150,000 and median annual employee compensation of $22,400. Wal-Mart pays its employees 1 per cent below market relative to companies in the same industry and 53 per cent of its employees say they are highly satisfied. In 2012, the company reported $15,699 million in profits and is ranked number 2 on the Fortune 500 list. This ranking of Fortune 100 companies was created with data gathered and crunched by Payscale.

