23 CEOs To Watch In 2014

AP Tim Cook aims to revive Apple’s reputation for innovation in 2014.

After what some would call a “lost year for tech,” which also saw once-great American retailers fall from grace, we’re thinking of 2014 as a glass-half-full kind of year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised big reveals, including the launch of the iWatch. Google’s Larry Page will likely continue to explore the “Internet of Things,” scooping up start-ups along the way.

And there’s really no telling what’s up Elon Musk’s sleeve.

Other companies will need saving, such as Eddie Lampert’s Sears, which shuttered hundreds of stores and had net losses as high as $US1.4 billion last year.

These 23 CEOs are leading companies on the brink of greatness, or extinction, and will be the ones to watch this year.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

