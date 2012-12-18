The World's Toughest Race Is Turning Into A Status Symbol For CEOs

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Status symbols for executives used to be pretty simple: a nice car, membership in an exclusive golf club, things like that. For a certain breed of particularly driven exec, that’s not enough. A great piece from Elizabeth Weil at Bloomberg Businessweek explores how CEOs and other top executives are increasingly driven to the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, an incredibly gruelling race consisting of a 2.4-mile open-water swim, a 112-mile bike ride, followed by a full marathon.



The practice has become so common that a select group of people, half of whom are CEOs or presidents at their companies, pay $9,000 to be a part of the “XC program,” which gets you VIP treatment throughout, and an easy way to get access to an increasingly competitive and exclusive event.

The program includes a dedicated bike mechanic, breakfast with the professional athletes who run the race competitively, and the services of Troy Ford, who does everything from booking your travel, to finding famous snacks, to distracting children.

According to client Jim Callerame, a regional general manager at International Paper, “Once you reach a certain level of success, you become a brat. You don’t want to wait in the line anymore.”

For Luis Alvarez, CEO at SAG-Mecasa, it’s a valuable networking too, a way to connect with like minded, high power individuals. According to Alvarez, “Ironman is the new golf!”

