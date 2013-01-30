The 10 Leaders CEOs Admire More Than Anybody Else

Photo: Public domain

PriceWaterHouseCooper’s annual CEO survey focuses on heavy topics, like concerns about major economic disruption or social unrest, confidence in the global economy, and strategies for growth in difficult times.However, it takes a slightly lighter tone with some questions, asking executives to name the leaders they most admire from history and literature.



Here are the top 10 from the global survey, which went out to executives from 68 different countries. It’s an eclectic lists, including a general and pacifists, and both liberals and conservatives. Surprisingly, only two former peers, Jack Welch and Steve Jobs, make it onto the list.

1. Winston Churchill

2. Steve Jobs

3. Mahatma Gandhi

4. Nelson Mandela

5. Jack Welch

6. Abraham Lincoln

7. Margaret Thatcher

8. Ronald Reagan

9. John F. Kennedy

10. Napoleon Bonaparte

