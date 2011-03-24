33% Of CEOs Majored In Engineering -- And Other Surprising Facts About Your Boss

Chief executive officers are the rock stars of their company. As a company’s leader, how a CEO spends his or her time defines the company and determines how profitable it will be.

Unsurprisingly, the behaviour of a CEO is often scrutinized by investors and the public. 

Researchers at SpencerStuart took a close look at the educational background of S&P 500 CEOs. We’ve collected some of these stats and others determined by IBM and Harvard Business School.

33% of the S&P 500 CEOs' undergraduate degrees are in engineering and only 11% are in business administration.

Source: SpencerStuart

Less than 10% of top S&P 500 CEOs received degrees from Ivy League schools.

Source: SpencerStuart

All the CEOs of utility S&P 500 companies possessed bachelor degrees, making them the most highly educated group.

Source: SpencerStuart

The functional role that led to becoming a CEO was most commonly finance at 15%, followed by general management at 9%.

Source: SpencerStuart

Printing and publishing companies had the least educated S&P 500 CEOs. Only 91% held bachelor degrees.

Source: SpencerStuart

60% of the CEOs in this IBM study cited creativity as the most important leadership quality.

Source: IBM 2010 Global CEO Study

Fairness and humility came in last at 12%.

Source: IBM 2010 Global CEO Study

About 60% of a CEO's time is spent in meetings.

Source: Harvard Business School

CEOs spent 25% of their time on phone calls and at public events.

Source: Harvard Business School

And only 15% of their time was spent working alone.

Source: Harvard Business School

CEOs spent 42% of their time with other employees.

Source: Harvard Business School

Among outsiders, CEOs spend about 4.7 hours per week with consultants and only about 1.3 hours with suppliers.

Source: Harvard Business School

Want to be a CEO? Here's how to do it:

