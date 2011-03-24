33% Of CEOs Majored In Engineering -- And Other Surprising Facts About Your Boss

Chief executive officers are the rock stars of their company. As a company’s leader, how a CEO spends his or her time defines the company and determines how profitable it will be.
Unsurprisingly, the behaviour of a CEO is often scrutinized by investors and the public.
Researchers at SpencerStuart took a close look at the educational background of S&P 500 CEOs. We’ve collected some of these stats and others determined by IBM and Harvard Business School.
33% of the S&P 500 CEOs' undergraduate degrees are in engineering and only 11% are in business administration.
All the CEOs of utility S&P 500 companies possessed bachelor degrees, making them the most highly educated group.
The functional role that led to becoming a CEO was most commonly finance at 15%, followed by general management at 9%.
Printing and publishing companies had the least educated S&P 500 CEOs. Only 91% held bachelor degrees.
Among outsiders, CEOs spend about 4.7 hours per week with consultants and only about 1.3 hours with suppliers.
