The 25 Most Loved CEOs In America

Vivian Giang, Mariana Simoes
Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

Photo: Reuters/Rick Wilking

Facebook often ranks at or near the top of any “best companies to work for” list. 

Although founder Mark Zuckerberg is often described as awkward, employees love working for him. There’s a learning curve, but once people understand how to work with Zuckerberg, they become loyalists.

Which explains why the 28-year-old came in at No. 1 on Glassdoor’s annual list of the 50 most-liked CEOs.

CEOs at tech companies, consultancies and financial firms dominated the list. Out of 50 executives, only one woman appeared on the list: Victoria Secret’s Sharen Turney, who ranked No. 42. 

We’ve compiled the top 25 CEOs here.

25. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata Consultancy Services

24. Fred Smith, FedEx

23. Brad Smith, Intuit

22. Tom Georgens, NetApp

21. Paul S. Otellini, Intel

20. Ken Chenault, American Express

19. Howard D. Shultz, Starbucks

18. Tim Cook, Apple

17. Hans Vestberg, Ericsson

16. Jeff Bezos, Amazon

15. Jen Hsun Huang, NVIDIA

14. Carlos A. Rodriguez, ADP

13. Mark Benioff, Salesforce

12. Mark B. Templeton, Citrix

11. Larry Page, Google

10. Pierre Nanterme, Accenture

9. Richard K. Davis, U.S. Bank

8. Paul E. Jacobs, Qualcomm

7. Joe Tucci, Emc2

6. Frank D'Souza, cognisant

5. John E. Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual

4. Jim Turley, Ernst & Young

3. Dominic Barton, Mckinsey and Company

2. Bill McDermott & Jim Hagemann Snabe, SAP

1. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook

