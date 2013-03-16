The 25 Most Loved CEOs In America

Photo: Reuters/Rick Wilking

Facebook often ranks at or near the top of any “best companies to work for” list.



Although founder Mark Zuckerberg is often described as awkward, employees love working for him. There’s a learning curve, but once people understand how to work with Zuckerberg, they become loyalists.

Which explains why the 28-year-old came in at No. 1 on Glassdoor’s annual list of the 50 most-liked CEOs.

CEOs at tech companies, consultancies and financial firms dominated the list. Out of 50 executives, only one woman appeared on the list: Victoria Secret’s Sharen Turney, who ranked No. 42.

We’ve compiled the top 25 CEOs here.

