These CEOs Subjected Themselves To A 3-Day Marine Corps Field Course

Executives have been known to visit Marine (any service really) bases to get barked at by drill instructors, put through obstacle courses, or taught leadership skills.



Jim Michaels, a journalist with USA Today and a former Marine, covered one of these events at Quantico recently: a group of execs attending a three-day course meant to impart attendees with basic leadership principles and get them a little dirty. On the flip side, Marines and other services get an opportunity to familiarise civilians with military culture.

Attendees included a vice president of operations and supply for Wells Enterprises, a financial adviser for Morgan Stanley, a senior vice president at the food company Wells and many more — all “undergoing a leadership program at the Georgia State J. Mack Robinson School of Business.”

