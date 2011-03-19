CEOs Are Making Bank Again: Bonuses Skyrocket 31%

Photo: Robert Holmgren

Major corporations are paying CEOs big bucks again, a Hay Group survey has found.”CEO bonuses at 50 major corporations jumped a median of 30.5%, the biggest gain in at least three years,” The Wall Street Journal reports.



Hay Group reviewed companies with at least $4 billion in annual revenue. The CEOs’ 2010 bonuses totaled to $126.1 million, up from $86 million the previous year.

Clorox’s and Starbucks’ CEOs fared particularly well.

For more details, head over to The Wall Street Journal >>

