We asked Zelnick Media Capital founder Strauss Zelnick about how you can tell if you or somebody else has what it takes to be a CEO.

Zelnick is CEO of video game company Take-Two Interactive and also served as CEO of BMG Entertainment.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.