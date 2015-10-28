Why this NASCAR executive says you shouldn't master just one skill

Getty Images/Jared C. Tilton Lesa France Kennedy says she appreciates employees who can help in different areas of the company.

Some say if you’re partially skilled at everything, then you aren’t truly skilled at anything.

But Lesa France Kennedy, CEO of the International Speedway Corporation and vice chairwoman of NASCAR, begs to differ.

In a recent interview with Adam Bryant of The New York Times, Kennedy says she specifically hires people with a wide range of skills because they can contribute their expertise in lots of different areas.

If you hire a well-rounded employee, according to Kennedy, “you usually find that they’re not going to pigeonhole themselves into one area and that they will be willing to help when it’s needed.”

Kennedy tells Bryant this flexibility is especially important in industries where the culture is fast-paced, like the racing business.

In her industry, employees need to help with a variety of jobs depending on the immediate situation, including running around in the rain to maintain order during a rainout.

“The people in our building know that, and they all are a part of it,” Kennedy said. “They understand that culture.”

Read the full New York Times interview here.

NOW WATCH: 5 interview questions that are designed to trick you



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.