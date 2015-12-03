A CEO says one of the biggest challenges of her job is something no one can fix

Courtesy of Stephi Maron Stephi Maron, founder and CEO of Blushington.

Stephi Maron has a lot on her plate.

She founded the first Blushington Makeup & Beauty Lounge in West Hollywood in 2011, and has since opened four more stores.

Her company, which offers professional make-up application services starting at $20, among other things, currently employs about 100 people — and the business is still growing.

But with growth come challenges, says Maron, 26, who is also the CEO of her company.

One of the hardest parts of her job, she says, is not having enough time to get everything done.

“Brand new businesses require a lot of attention,” she tells Business Insider. “As a CEO or founder, you have to know and understand everything that goes on in your business at every level. There just aren’t enough hours in the day — and that’s one of my biggest challenges. But I am not complaining … I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Of course, there’s no way to “fix” this problem, as we can’t add a twenty-fifth or twenty-sixth hour to the day — but there are ways to deal with the challenge, she says.

To get more done in the little time she feels she has, Maron says she’s diligent about managing her time and prioritising tasks.

“I map out with my team what we have to do for the week, month, and year,” she says. “We have ‘touch-base meetings’ where we create to-do lists and those are always helpful. I keep the lists on the wall in my office.” Managing and planning out her days, weeks, and years helps her stay on track.

“As we continue to grow our business, I have also found that prioritisation is instrumental in our success,” she adds. “I like to meet with my teams on a monthly basis to pre-plan all of our upcoming activities. This ensures that as a business we are all on the same page and can operate smoothly.”

Prioritising tasks and projects helps remind Maron of what’s most important to get done when she feels like she’s running out of time.

Multitasking is another time-saving skill she’s learning to master.

“I travel a lot, so working from the plane always helps,” she explains. “Blushington is my baby, so I technically have five babies that I care for at all times in the day. It’s a 24/7 job.”

