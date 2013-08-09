Even In The Age Of Instagram, The CEO Of A $US7 Billion Company Refuses To Show A Photo Of Himself

Although Kosta Kartsotis is the CEO of Fossil Group, a public company with a $US7 billion valuation, hardly anyone knows what he looks like.

Kartsotis refuses to share any photos of himself and he won’t let his company publish or share an executive shot either, reports Bloomberg’s Jordan Robertson. He’s not on Twitter, hasn’t appeared in a YouTube, and if this really is his LinkedIn profile, it’s a photo-less bare bones thing.

The company’s PR team even declined to send a photo when Bloomberg wanted to feature Kartsotis in an article, Robertson reports.

In addition to being camera shy, he’s also not greedy. While many a CEO takes $US1 salary, Kartsotis has taken no salary since at least 2008. And the company, which makes high-fashion watches and jewelry, doesn’t pay dividends, Bloomberg reports. His net worth is reliant on how well his company’s stock performs.

That might want to make you shake his hand the the next time you see him. Unfortunately, you probably won’t recognise him.

