14 Executives Demonstrate The Art Of The 'Power Pose'

Harvard Professor Amy Cuddy’s research focuses on how our body language changes how we feel and act, and the way others perceive us. She’s made some pretty startling discoveries. By holding an open, expansive “power pose” for as little as two minutes, you can actually change your body chemistry and become more confident. Further research found that holding a power pose before an interview makes others perceive you as more hireable.



For CEOs, the power pose can come naturally, as they’re generally in a position of power. Here are a few of our favourite examples of CEOs demonstrating the art.

