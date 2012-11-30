14 Executives Demonstrate The Art Of The 'Power Pose'

Max Nisen
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sanberg

Photo: dfarber

Harvard Professor Amy Cuddy’s research focuses on how our body language changes how we feel and act, and the way others perceive us. She’s made some pretty startling discoveries. By holding an open, expansive “power pose” for as little as two minutes, you can actually change your body chemistry and become more confident. Further research found that holding a power pose before an interview makes others perceive you as more hireable.  

For CEOs, the power pose can come naturally, as they’re generally in a position of power. Here are a few of our favourite examples of CEOs demonstrating the art. 

Harvard Professor Amy Cuddy demonstrates a classic 'power pose.' The trick with most is to be open and expansive

Such poses change your body chemistry, increasing testosterone and confidence

Closed off, 'low power' poses have the opposite effect

Throwing your hands in the air in a pose called 'pride' is an innate response to victory

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer demonstrates a classic, open power pose

Despite rumours about his possible ouster, Groupon CEO Andrew Mason was expansive in his interview with Henry Blodget yesterday

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a very open stance and leans forward, while COO Sheryl Sandberg leans back and extends in a more relaxed power pose

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison leans forward and extends his arm while speaking

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer leans back and raises one arm

Ford CEO Alan Mulally goes with a classic, resting his arm on a nearby podium

Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi's pose is relaxed and open

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon takes a slightly more combative approach

American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault leans forward during an interview

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz emphasises a point

Sergey Brin and Larry Page have relaxed stances, whereas Eric Schmidt is more closed off

Oprah Winfrey demonstrates her signature pose

Cisco CEO John Chambers commands the room

HP CEO Meg Whitman, under pressure, hunches and clenches her fists in a low power pose

Now read more on Harvard Professor Amy Cuddy's research on the 'power pose'

BODY LANGUAGE: How A Short 'Power Pose' Can Change Your Life And Career >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.