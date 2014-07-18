See Which Restaurant CEOs Make The Most Money

The CEOs of top restaurant chains in the U.S. make more money in a couple hours than many of their employees make in an entire year, according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute.

The report examined the salaries of CEOs at 25 of the biggest restaurant chains in the U.S. including Chipotle, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Burger King, and Papa Johns.

The average compensation among the CEOs was $US10.9 million. By comparison, the average annual wage of workers and in the restaurant and food services industry is $US9.08, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Here’s the CEO salaries that EPI examined, via Mother Jones.

