9 Outrageous Things CEOs Said And Later Regretted

AP Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently told a gathering of women in tech to rely on karma for a raise instead of asking. His comments were criticised soon after on social media.

Whenever you hear or read anything from a CEO, chances are that it went through many stages of filtering to match a specific message.

Companies spend lots of money to train their executives how to deal with the media and what not to say in public.

But sometimes, on stage or on social media, these execs go too far off script, sending their PR teams scrambling to craft a response to the backlash.

We compiled a list of the most infamous CEO gaffes and the apologies they issued after telling us what they really think.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.