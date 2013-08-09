The CEO Of UPS Says They Ship Live Sharks And Whales

Bloomberg Businessweek’s second annual “interview issue” hits newsstands Friday, offering Q&As with bigwigs like Bill Gates, Barbara Walters, Rand Paul, and the Winklevoss twins.

But the best tidbit from the issue comes from this bizarre exchange with UPS CEO Scott Davis.

From Businessweek:

Have you shipped live sharks?

Yeah. We probably ship a little bit of everything, whales, you name it. We’ve got to be able to handle any precious commodity, and health care is obviously the area we’re moving into. So while we’re doing sharks and lobsters and whales, at the same time people are waiting on the operating table for some things that we’ve got to get to them.

Isn’t that dangerous, shipping live sharks?

It can be. You’ve got to have experts help you.

How do you ship a live whale?

It’s a big container.