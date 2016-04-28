The CEO of Priceline is resigning due to a personal relationship with an employee

The CEO of Priceline Group is stepping down for a “personal conduct issue” according to a release from the company.

“Mr. Huston resigned following an investigation overseen by independent members of the Board of Directors of the facts and circumstances surrounding a personal relationship that Mr. Huston had with an employee of the Company who was not under his direct supervision,” said the release.

“The investigation determined that Mr. Huston had acted contrary to the Company’s Code of Conduct and had engaged in activities inconsistent with the Board’s expectations for executive conduct, which Mr. Huston acknowledged and for which he expressed regret.”

Darren Huston has been CEO of the group which includes travel sites Kayak, Priceline, and OpenTable since 2014 after serving as the CEO of Booking.com (now one of the group’s properties) since 2011. He previously worked for Microsoft as CEO of Microsoft Japan.

Huston will be replaced by Jeffrey Boyd, who served as CEO of the company from 2002 to 2013.

