CEO of ONE Championship, Asia's largest MMA media property, aims to spread martial arts values in his new role on The Apprentice

Chatri Sityodtong started ONE Championship, Asia's largest mixed martial arts promotion in 2011.

This January he will host the newest edition of the reality television show “The Apprentice.”

Because of his work, Business Insider named Sityodtong to our annual list of the 10 leaders transforming media and advertising in Asia.

Chatri Sityodtong started ONE Championship, Asia’s largest mixed martial arts promotion in 2011. ONE’s livestreams reach billions of viewers and now have American broadcasters seeking to show his content in Western markets. Sityodtong prides himself on having the best fighters that also serve as role models for the millions of young fans following them.

“Every human being on the planet wants to celebrate wholesome values like integrity, humility, honour, respect, courage, discipline, compassion, the true martial arts values heroes,” he told Business Insider.

This January he will host the newest edition of the reality television show “The Apprentice.” With more than 30 different versions, “The Apprentice: ONE Championship” will be the first with an MMA component.

