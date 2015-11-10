An Aussie inventor jetpacked around the Statue of Liberty

Jetpacks are all the rage these days. And folks in the industry are finding new ways to push the technology all the time.

Most recently, a man took to the sky in New York City to soar around the Statue of Liberty.

The daring man behind the stunt was David Mayman, an Australian entrepreneur and CEO of Jetpack Aviation.

Mayman worked with Nelson Tyler, chief designer at Jetpack Aviation and a Hollywood-based inventor known for creating camera systems for helicotpers, to create the personal jetpack called the JB-9.

While the JB-9 is small enough to fit into the trunk of a car, it is powerful enough to send a person wearing the jetpack 10,000 feet in the air and can soar at speeds of 63 miles per hour, according to a report from LiveScience.



However, it can only give the wearer wings for about 10 minutes before the device needs to be refueled, according to the report.

Nelson, who has been working on jetpack technology himself for the last 40 years, said in a press statement that he hopes Mayman’s recent voyage demonstrates that jetpack technology is becoming a reality and has the potential to change personal transport.

“It would be wonderful if one day this opens the door to a vast new industry of affordable personal air transportation with applications for search and rescue, law enforcement, disaster relief and recreation,” Mayman said in the statement. “We will continue to develop the technology and have already created an extraordinary machine.”

Check out the full video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.