Superficial Dating Apps Won't Last Says CEO Of EHarmony

The new trend in online dating is swiping. Swipe to the right if you’re interested, to the left if you’re not. It’s as easy as that.

But for someone who has invested the past decade in online dating, this trend is incredibly depressing. We recently spoke with Neil Clark Warren, the CEO of eHarmony, and he is not too fond of this new trend of online dating.

“I’m sad about it, to tell you the truth, because it doesn’t work,” he told Business Insider. “It won’t work over time. These new apps tend to be so superficial. They will allure a lot of people into thinking that they belong together when they perhaps don’t belong together at all. They’re depending on superficial almost accidental compatibility. Compatibility is a serious matter, and it’s very deep and very important to figure out.”

The problem with apps like Tinder, Warren said, is that it matches users up randomly, so someone could end up in a relationship with another person who is completely incompatible. And while Warren doesn’t think it’s horrible to date people who aren’t perfect for you, he worries that these relationships will accidentally extend into a long-term marriage where the partners are not meant to be together.

“These companies that are bringing out these apps, they haven’t done any careful research about what works,” Warren said. “They’re just trying to throw something out there that makes money for the company.

“I wouldn’t put two people together who are not deeply compatible for a billion dollars,” he said. “As a psychologist, I’ve presided over the funerals of an awful lot of marriages, and I’ve seen people suffer a tremendous amount of pain who went through horrible divorces. You’ve got to have personality — [a] spiritual, intellectual match. It’s an underestimated skill you have to have to find the person you want to be with the rest of your life.”

