Dunkin' Doughnuts is planning a massive delivery service

Dunkin’ Doughnuts thinks delivery is the future of its business.

The company plans to test delivery of its coffee, doughnuts, and food to customers, CEO Nigel Travis said in an interview with CNBC.

“We’re now developing mobile ordering. We’re doing a private test. We’ll move to a more public test later this year,” Travis said.

The news of Dunkin’s delivery plans comes at a time when many other large companies are venturing into delivery services.

Delivery app Postmates has partnered with major fast food chains including McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chipotle.

Fans seem thrilled about the development.

I would pay a small fortune to get a #DDicecoffee delivered to my front door! Dunkin’ on Your Doorstep? http://t.co/NMYlVQ1pQQ via @necn

— Kelly Jordan (@mrskelsjordan) June 8, 2015