CEO Of Collapsed Brokerage Had Shotgun Marriage, Signed Over Power Of Attorney To Son Days Before Fraud Charges

The Wall Street Journal’s Josh Dawsey and Jacob Bunge report that the CEO of collapsed futures brokerage Peregrine Financial got married two weeks before his firm was charged with fraud by the CFTC.Dawsey and Bunge also say that last week, Russell Wasendorf Sr. also signed over his power of attorney to his son, Russell Jr.



The pair write that Wasendorf Sr. had planned to get married in August.

Wasendorf Sr. has been charged with misleading regulators about a $200 million shortfall in customer-segregated funds.

He was found early Monday morning in his car in PFG’s parking lot in Cedar Falls with a tube connected to his vehicle’s exhaust pipe. He was airlifted to an Iowa City hospital. His condition remains unknown condition.

Click here to read the full story on WSJ.com.

