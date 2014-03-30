CEO of Auto Skills: Automotive Services Is The Answer For Car Manufacturing Unemployed

Photo: Getty/ Matt Cardy

Former car manufacturing workers are expected to fill the national shortage for automotive jobs, with over 21,000 workers needed in key areas such as light vehicle mechanics and panel beating.

Geoff Gwilym, CEO of Auto Skills Australia has said despite “manufacturing facing tough times, retail, services and repairs represents the biggest part of the industry and it’s searching for workers to maintain the nation’s growing vehicle fleet.

“Our report shows that employment gains within car and parts wholesaling, repair and maintenance and tyre retailing has more than compensated for declines in employment within car and component manufacturing.”

Around 100,000 people have lost their jobs directly and indirectly as a result of the closure of Ford, Holden and Toyota manufacturing plants in Australia.

