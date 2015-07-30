This generous CEO shared $27 million with his employees after selling his company

Twitter Rockstar CEO Nevzat Aydın

After Nevzat Aydın sold his online food ordering company Yemeksepeti for a whopping $US589 million to Delivery Hero, he gave his employees a generous surprise.

Aydın carved out $US27 million for his 114 employees and give each of them a slice. This made the average bonus in the payout $US237,000, almost 150 times the normal monthly wage at the Turkish company — employees typically earn between $US1,000 to $US2,000 a month.

The CEO wanted to reward his employees for building the company with their hard work and talent.

“Yemeksepeti’s success story did not happen overnight,” Aydın told CNNMoney. “I believe in team work and I believe success is much more enjoyable and glorious when shared with the rest of the team.”

It was also reported that many employees were crying from happiness when Aydın broke the news to them.

Yemeksepeti, meaning “food cart” in Turkish, is Turkey’s first and largest online food delivery site, similar to platforms like Postmates or Grubhub. It promises to have food delivered to its customer’s doorsteps within 30-45 minutes of an order.

The company does over 3 million transactions a month, reported Quartz.

And on that warm and fuzzy note, there are other thoughtful bosses out there who have donated kidneys to their employee’s sons and paid off their worker’s mortgage.

