4% of business leaders are psychopaths -- here's how to know if you are one of them

We talked to Jon Ronson, author of New York Times bestseller “The Psychopath Test: A Journey Through the Madness Industry,” about which specific personality traits you should look for when trying to spot a psychopath.

Ronson’s new book “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed” is available now.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova and Graham Flanagan

