CEO Jeff Weiner Explains Why LinkedIn Is Winning, And What The Facebook IPO Will Mean

Photo: Flickr/The DEMO Conference

LinkedIn was the first of the new crop of Internet companies to go public last May, a trend that will crest with Facebook’s IPO later this spring.Unlike a lot of these other IPOs, LinkedIn has been a solid success. The IPO was priced at $45, but shares almost doubled on their first day of trading, and a couple of strong earnings reports since then have kept the stock well above its issue price. (It closed above $85 today.)



We sat down with with CEO Jeff Weiner yesterday to talk about the company’s progress, and what the Facebook IPO means for the tech landscape.

Here’s what we learned:

His advice for companies going public: “Don’t file until you’re ready … Do you have a scalable infrastructure, do you have the right team in place, do you have a clear understanding of your value proposition, scalable value proposition?” Also, “Once you file, stay in the moment and don’t get caught up looking too far ahead … It is a stepping-stone. Going public for the sake of going public is not really an optimal thing.”

Mobile is LinkedIn’s fastest growing business — here’s why: “You’re on your way to a meeting and you’re meeting with someone for the first time, it’s easy to look up who that person is on LinkedIn, who you have in common. Or you’ve got some time on your hands and you want to check out your home page on LinkedIn, your status updates, and take the pulse of your network, and increasingly take the pulse of your colleagues. You can participate in groups on mobile now for the first time ever.”

More people use LinkedIn on iPads than mobile phones. “I think for some professionals they wake up in the morning and see what’s going on, so they’ll check out LinkedIn when they wake up and before they go to bed they want to see what’s going on. But increasingly we are seeing people bringing their iPads in to work.”

There seems to be unlimited demand for new social networks as long as they segment themselves. “Facebook is really a broad based social utility platform, Twitter is about public communications and updating status in 140 characters or less, LinkedIn is a professional network, Google + is about bringing social functionality to Google’s products and services …. How much disposable time do people have? It’s interesting because you continue to see new social sites with this absolutely amazing growth. Pinterest is another example.”

Where he’s surprised LinkedIn is so big. “Latin America, outside of Brazil, has continued to exceed expectations. It is growing very, very quickly.”

The Facebook IPO will shine a spotlight on an already hot IPO market: “The ecosystem is going public over the last 9-12 months and it sounds like there’s a very healthy pipeline still to come, so I’m not sure anything would change. The amount of coverage and focus on that event specifically will probably heighten awareness of this IPO cycle that the Valley is going through.”

The economy is really picking up, in some areas. “Our strongest industries tend to be areas like technology, financial services, healthcare and pharma. From our perspective it certainly looks like things are moving in the right direction …. As encouraging as that has been, you still have over 23 million Americans who are either unemployed or underemployed and in certain pockets, like young adults 18-24, you have the highest levels of unemployment, the worst employment situation in 60 years.”

Here’s a full transcript of our conversation, lightly edited for clarity:

Business Insider: You guys posted strong earnings last week. Where is the growth coming from?

Jeff Weiner: We’re seeing growth across the board. On the member side, we are growing the overall membership at roughly 60 per cent year over year so that has continued to grow nicely. In an absolute sense we are adding over 2 members per second which continues to be the fastest rate of absolute growth in the company’s history.

We added 60 million members last year and to put that in perspective, that was as many as the company added over its first 6½ years of existence.

In terms of engagement, we saw our member visits to the site growing well in excess of the overall membership, and we saw page views growing even faster than visits, which is a very healthy progression. That means we are able to create more engagement for the new members that we are adding.

BI: Is engagement being driven by LinkedIn Today, the news aggregation service you launched last year?

JW: I think there’s a number of different products and improvements to the site that have led to that. I think LinkedIn Today, which we introduced in the first quarter of last year, is certainly adding a different kind of value to people on LinkedIn. We saw, and continue to see, some very positive momentum there so I think we saw roughly, well we have over 300,000 publishers on the web now that have added a share with a LinkedIn button. We hear time and time again publishers who have a more professional audience or a more professional context citing LinkedIn as one of the top referrals, traffic referrals, referrers, ya and the [Business] Insider would be one of them. We saw a very significant increase in the number of LinkedIn members who have customised their LinkedIn Today experience so people are really engaging with it and personalizing it. So that would be one example.

Groups would be another example; we have well over a million groups on LinkedIn. We are seeing groups’ page view growth accelerate. I think that is in part a by-product of the fact we opened up groups. Historically groups were closed by default so when we opened them by default it creates more virality and it’s much easier for people now to join the groups and connect with different people, different information.

The homepage continues to be a better experience. So those are all gambles.

I think perhaps the most notable one would be mobile. Mobile is still the fastest growing service on LinkedIn. We mentioned that during the 4th quarter we grew 350 per cent year over year in terms of page views and it accounts for about 15 per cent of our overall page views and our overall traffic, and that number is actually starting to accelerate. We’re seeing that acceleration in mobile across the board, activations or downloads, in terms of the application. Card Munch has seen steep acceleration, the number of cards being scanned, so I think all of those improvements help account for the increases in engagement.

BI: What is the mobile plan? I think of LinkedIn when I’m looking for a referral or a job. That doesn’t necessarily seem to be a mobile experience. It’s not like I’m snapping a photo of my kids and uploading it.

JW: I think the mobile value prop for us starts with this notion of working wherever our members work. so LinkedIn members are no longer tethered to their desktops and they are not even tethered to LinkedIn.com.

We want to be able to create value for them no matter where they are on the web so the way we really start to satisfy this objective of working wherever our members work is in part through mobile devices and in part through a robust set of scalable APIs, which power things like the Share With LinkedIn button, Apply With LinkedIn, Follow This Company on LinkedIn.

With regard to mobile specifically, some of the use cases that I think people find valuable is this whole notion of connecting with other professionals, finding other professionals, and being found by other professionals. You’re on your way to a meeting and you’re meeting with someone for the first time, it’s easy to look up who that person is on LinkedIn, who you have in common. Or you’ve got some time on your hands and you want to check out your home page on LinkedIn, your status updates, and take the pulse of your network, and increasingly take the pulse of your colleagues. You can participate in groups on mobile now for the first time ever.

BI: So you said that mobile page views is 15 per cent of your total, how is the revenue stacking up?

JW: Well we have made a conscious decision to not monetise mobile to date. We want to make sure we got the user experience right and I think that is really starting to happen now and it’s interesting because for mobile for LinkedIn it’s an additive experience. So we see engagement actually increase for people that are using mobile. We see higher levels of connection density, the number of connections that people have and the more connections that you have on LinkedIn, the more likely that you are to get a great content experience. There’s just more information and knowledge being shared.

From a monetization perspective, you know of the three business lines, Hiring Solutions [ed: recruiting tools] and the Premium Subscriptions value prop is enhanced by mobile.

From the Marketing Solutions [advertising] perspective, we are going to start testing various ideas that we have within a mobile context.

BI: So some type of mobile advertising platform.

JW: We’ll see. What’s nice is to be in a position where by virtue of having three scaleable, diverse revenue streams we don’t have to do the advertising on mobile. There’s not a fear of cannibalization of our core business as a result of all of this mobile growth. It actually enhances our overall business.

BI: What’s your platform breakdown? Is it mostly Android, iOS … ?

JW: We haven’t disclosed it publicly but I can tell you, I mentioned earlier that the overall number of downloads and activations has accelerated certainly and I think that is in large part based on this new offering that we launched in the second half of last year. When we launched on the iPhone we actually became the featured application of the week in the app store, which was great for the team to have accomplished that. We do see more iOS activations vs. Android but they are both growing materially. Interestingly enough we are starting to see now for the first time ever more iPad traffic, tablet traffic, but iPad specifically, vs. smartphones.

BI: More iPad traffic on an absolute basis, or faster growth?

JW: As a per cent, in absolute terms.

BI: People are at home basically, and looking at LinkedIn on their couch?

JW: Well they may be doing it at home. I think for some professionals they wake up in the morning and see what’s going on, so they’ll check out LinkedIn when they wake up and before they go to bed they want to see what’s going on. But increasingly we are seeing people bringing their iPads in to work. You see some surveys recently, I think it was Forrester that mentioned that roughly 40 per cent of folks that work within an enterprise are now bringing their own devices or their own technology. Not just their own devices but services and technology like LinkedIn.

BI: You talk about an executive waking up in the morning and checking their iPad, but how many destination social networks can there be? At some point don’t you hit a saturation level? Or do you feel that you guys are segmented enough that you’re not threatened?

JW: The social platforms that have achieved scale and critical mass, they are each serving a different purpose to a large extent.

Facebook is really a broad based social utility platform, Twitter is about public communications and updating status in 140 characters or less, LinkedIn is a professional network, Google + is about bringing social functionality to Google’s products and services and you can see that unfolding more and more as time goes by.

And to your point about how much disposable time do people have? It’s interesting because you continue to see new social sites with this absolutely amazing growth. Pinterest is another example. There’s clearly, I think aside from these major social platforms, the market would indicate there’s clearly room for the right kind of niche — I’m almost hesitant to say niche because you think about the total potential audience for Pinterest and it’s large and you can see how quickly they are growing.

So there’s going to be room for additional players if the value proposition is right and they can really introduce the right kind of product and service that’s going to resonate with the right audience. That’s clearly been the case for Pinterest.

BI: Where are these people coming from? Are they watching less TV?

JW: I don’t know if they are watching less TV because increasingly it looks like people are consuming these social applications and using these social platforms while simultaneously they are watching TV and it’s a really interesting development to keep an eye on. Yahoo acquired that company IntoNow and there are a number of other players in that space so I think that is going to heat up increasingly, this whole notion of true multimedia and the digital social experience layered onto previous or legacy media experiences. …

There’s a real sense of community around these events. I mean you look at the Superbowl which broke Twitter records for the number of these tweets being generated and people are watching these programs, you want to feel connected to others. I know when I was watching the Superbowl I shared a tweet on one of the Superbowl commercials that I thought was well done.

BI: If you look at Facebook, I think their eventual business model is about being the platform for all social interactions. What do you guys think about building a general-purpose developer platform, is that that a big focus?

JW: We’re very interested in it, and again that speaks to this objective of working wherever our members work. So it’s not just about delivering value for our members on LinkedIn.com but also elsewhere on the web. We have over 50,000 developers now leveraging our API’s. We have over 300,000 publishers using the share with LinkedIn button, apply with LinkedIn button, follow my company on LinkedIn button, so that’s a really vibrant, growing, and important part of our overall ecosystem.

BI: How much control do you exercise over what kinds of apps developers can build? Is it a free API, is it open?

JW: Well it depends on the API. To some extent or to a large extent those are free. I think if developers want to leverage our APIs for commercial services that is certainly something we will think through with them and figure out the best way to move forward.

BI: Do you think there’s any sort of stigma or problem with people using LinkedIn at their jobs during the day? Isn’t there kind of this idea that somebody must be looking for a job?

JW: No, to the contrary, I think people are generating more value in the jobs they are already in.

There’s a lot of focus these days on the social enterprise and I think the social enterprise will only be as valuable as the ability for the individuals within that enterprise to be connected and productive and successful. And our focus is on the social professional. It is on enabling people to be productive and successful by virtue of leveraging the power of their networks and their connections and there is a whole number of ways we are doing that today.

We launched a Sales Navigator application and subscription package that is one of the most popular within Salesforce’s App Exchange, it enables sales people, business development professionals to convert cold calls into warm prospects by leveraging their network. Talent Pipeline is an example of how we can create everyday value for recruiters and folks that work with recruiters in terms of managing this rich source of candidates that is increasingly the case through the recruiter product that we offer. We recently started testing some various products and services that enable us to aggregate the content already publicly being shared on LinkedIn for employees of a specific company and so there’s a number of different ways we can deliver value for the individual professional so that we can help power them within their current enterprise.

BI: There are all of these great social for enterprise companies like Jive, and they all sort of have a different niche. Have you considered a LinkedIn for the enterprise where it is really about finding people who I work with and sharing ideas and communications with them?

JW: Well the distinction for us is that we focus on the individual professional first. Whereas I think companies like Jive and all the other companies are focused on the enterprise, selling to the enterprise. We are offering products and services to the individual professional and there’s a real distinction there. Where they begin to overlap is that we want to enable our professional members to be successful where they currently work and so the more successful we can make them the more value we can generate for the enterprise.

BI: So do you see all of these other social companies as potential partners where they would plug in a LinkedIn app into their systems?

JW: we would be more than open to having some of these social enterprise companies leveraging our API’s, leveraging the power of LinkedIn profiles and professional identity, leveraging the power of these networks to create value within the enterprise.

BI: Have you guys changed your approach towards acquisitions at all?

JW: I think our approach remains consistent. We are always on the lookout for great talent and great talent that has built products or developed technologies that enable us to accelerate our roadmap. So you mention Card Munch and mobile is clearly an area of focus for us. Connected is another recent acquisition we did which enables us to do some really interesting things with regard to the professional address book and to the current way which people manage their connections on LinkedIn. We acquired a company called mSpoke which really accelerated our development of LinkedIn Today and some of the talent that we picked up through that acquisition continues to work on LinkedIn Today relevancy, so those are great examples of the kind of acquisitions that we are interested in.

BI: So mostly talent acquisitions. You’re not going to start acquiring to get into new areas?

JW: Well, it’s really talent plus technology and or products that accelerate our current roadmap.

BI: What about international growth?

JW: About 60 per cent of the total membership comes from outside of the U.S. and that is where we are seeing our fastest growth. We have now translated the entire site in sixteen different languages. We are opening sales and marketing offices in 22 cities around the world, so international expansion has been a big priority for us, clearly.

With regard to the revenue composition, just about 1/3 of our current revenue comes from overseas. … Over time we would love to see that gap start to narrow so that we are seeing a proportional contribution from our audience.

BI: Any countries where LinkedIn is really hot that surprised you?

JW: India is now the second largest country in the world for LinkedIn; over 13 million members. Brazil is one of the fastest growing in absolute terms, and there is a lot of growth taking place there economically and for web companies. And so we are certainly at the nexus of those two things. China continues to be one of our fastest growing countries, we are seeing a lot of growth in the Asia Pacific.

I guess there is one surprise, Latin America, outside of Brazil, has continued to exceed expectations. It is growing very, very quickly.

BI: Why do you think that is? Is that growth in the middle class?

JW: It probably is those economies continue to develop as people increasingly recognise the power of being part of a professional network as people turn to LinkedIn to better manage their careers. I think similar reasons as we are seeing elsewhere in the world.

And then Europe, we are talking about membership growth, some of the more recent entries for us in terms of local language translation in Europe, areas like Italy for example also rank among the fastest growing.

Europe as a whole region is our largest and fastest growing business outside the U.S. at scale.

BI: When you say scale you are mainly selling the recruiting?

JW: Well Hiring Solutions and Marketing Solutions both benefit from field sales efforts and self-service.

BI: Self-service?

JW: For example, in terms of Marketing solutions we have a field sales force that sells display advertising, sponsorships, etc. … Or you can come on LinkedIn and purchase your own advertising and create your own creative. It’s not dissimilar from (Google’s) AdWords or AdSense.

BI: That’s a growing business for you?

JW: That’s one of our fastest growing businesses and certainly one of our most profitable businesses. One of the interesting things there, is the demand for our self-serve inventory exceeds our supply right now, which is a nice position to be in.

BI: So that’s why you want to increase page views?

JW: Well, actually we want to increase page views and increase engagement because we want to increase value for the members. If we are successful in doing that there are some clear ways we can monetise it.

BI: So LinkedIn was the first big Internet company to start what has become a new IPO wave. What would you say is different about being a public company?

JW: There really haven’t been any material changes to the way we run the business since we have gone public. I often get asked the question, ‘What has been the biggest surprise?’ and the biggest surprise has been that there hasn’t been a surprise. I think that was a byproduct of filing to go public when we were ready and when we had a firm foundation underneath us, when we had a clear understanding of our value proposition for members, when we had scalable business lines, when we had scalable infrastructure, when we had the right team in place.

BI: What advice would you give to a company like Facebook as they navigate the public markets?

JW: Mark and the team at Facebook have been doing an amazing job, they don’t need my advice. But for a company going public, my advice would be “don’t file until you’re ready.”

BI: But how do you define ready?

JW: My advice would be to define readiness as objectively as possible with objective criteria and not allow some of the subjective influences to really guide the decision.

So some of the things I mentioned a moment ago — do you have a scalable infrastructure, do you have the right team in place, do you have a clear understanding of your value proposition, scalable value proposition, do you understand the kinds of questions you need to ask in terms of readiness?

The second piece of advice would be once you file, stay in the moment and don’t get caught up looking too far ahead. So throughout the filing process, stay in the moment. And then the last piece of advice would be once you ring the bell move on to your next play.

BI: So don’t obsess over it once it has happened?

JW: It is a stepping-stone. Going public for the sake of going public is not really an optimal thing. You’re going public because as a company you believe it is the right thing to do and it will benefit the ability of the company to achieve its long-term objectives.

BI: What do you think about being profitable, is that necessary to go public?

JW: I would leave that to the bankers and the market who is purchasing the IPO.

BI: Do you think that Facebook is going to signal any sort of fundamental change in the Valley and lead to a wave of other companies going public?

JW: I’d be surprised if anything changed for Facebook specifically. The ecosystem is going public over the last 9-12 months and it sounds like there’s a very healthy pipeline still to come, so I’m not sure anything would change. The amount of coverage and focus on that event specifically will probably heighten awareness of this IPO cycle that the Valley is going through.

BI: You guys must have a ton of data about people who are hiring, who is looking for work, whether they are getting jobs, whether they are quitting jobs. So you can probably answer this better than a lot of people: How is the economy doing?

JW: It’s been interesting. We ended Q4 with a fair degree of momentum with regard to our Hiring Solutions business and we saw that across multiple industries. Our strongest industries tend to be areas like technology, financial services, healthcare and pharma. From our perspective it certainly looks like things are moving in the right direction.

I think from a macro perspective it has been encouraging to see the steady improvement in the unemployment rate. You know we are down to 8.3 per cent [unemployment] now and it is multiple months of improvement now.

As encouraging as that has been, you still have over 23 million Americans who are either unemployed or underemployed and in certain pockets, like young adults 18-24, you have the highest levels of unemployment, the worst employment situation in 60 years.

One of the things that we’re focused on is trying to close the gap between talent and opportunity. You know there are roughly 3.4 million job opportunities available in the United States right now despite the fact you have nearly 23 million people unemployed. You ask yourself “how could that be?” and it is because to a large extent the job opportunities that are available are exceeding the skills of the workforce. The rate of innovation is taking place so quickly, we are unable to train people or retrain people to take these new opportunities.

BI: Analysts covering Microsoft always look at PC sales as a metric for the economy. Do you guys think you could reveal more of this kind of data on earnings calls? Where you say, “Hey, we’re seeing this massive uptick in some metric and we think its a leading indicator or trailing indicator”?

JW: One of the interesting things that we could potentially do with the data in terms of indices … in terms of tracking certain things as they relate to talent and the flows of talent and things of that nature, there are some exciting things that we are thinking about: inflows, outflows, industries, regions, companies.

LinkedIn is increasingly becoming a very strong place for companies to develop their talent plans, their recruitment plans, and so there are ways in which we can track some of the momentum there.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.