Here's What 13 Famous CEOs Looked Like In High School

Even the world’s most famous leaders had to

start somewhere.

In high school, many of today’s top CEOs were athletes. Others were known for being nerdy and incredibly bright. Not surprisingly, most were considered hard workers and many were already laying the foundations for their future businesses.

We combed through old high school yearbooks to find photos of some of the most respected CEOs in business. You might recognise some of them, but others are disguised by long hair or a lack thereof.

And if you guessed Steve Jobs for the image above — good job. You’re right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.