Why CEO Greg Creed Promises A 'Better Taco Bell' [THE BRIEF]

Taco BellGood morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Taco Bell CEO Greg Creed told reporters that the chain, famous for its fourth meal option, is going to get a little healthier based on stricter nutritional standards, Ad Age reports. In other words, it’s trying to make 20 per cent of combo meals only have 666 calories and under, thus accounting for one third of America’s recommended daily guidelines. Creed says he wants his company to stay virtually the same, just as a “better Taco Bell.”

Evidon created an app called Ad Control that opts out of targeted ads on mobile devices.

Walmart wants more content from brands.

Was Margaret Thatcher good for advertising in the UK?

Crispin, Porter + Bogusky hired Dave and Goliath alum David Measter to lead strategy for Microsoft Windows.

Verizon is reviewing its multicultural business. It has worked with GlobalHue for nine years. While the shop is invited to participate, Verizon is looking elsewhere.

There are some staff layoffs at Arnold Boston.

Justin Bieber is peddling a debit card.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Facebook Is Testing A New Content Distribution Product That Could Be Huge

KFC’s New Turnaround Slogan Is Eerily Similar To 7-Year-Old Canadian Ad

Beyoncé Might Have A $50 Million Pepsi Deal, But She Wants You Drinking Budweiser Too

Carl’s Jr. Outsmarted The Censors Who Banned This Risqué Ad

Putting Brand Names On Stadiums Can Be Extremely Valuable

The UK Banned These American Apparel Ads And Wants Them Removed From The Internet

The Chinese Just Discovered That Advertisers Track You On The Internet — And They HATE It

JCPenney Is Hiring Someone To Do The Advertising Job From Hell

Ford, P&G And Others In Full-Scale Revolt Against Ad Price ‘Arbitrage’

Here Are All Russell Simmons’s Clients At His New Agency

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.