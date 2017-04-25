The newest flying car is backed by Larry Page -- and you can buy it for $2,000 by the end of the year

Could this be the first flying car available? Google CEO Larry Page believes so. He’s backed the flying car startup, Kitty Hawk. The project has been under secrecy, until now. This video shows the first view of the aircraft in action.
