The Humble First Jobs Of 15 Hotshots

Dylan Love
Richard Branson with a naked lady

Photo: Giving away plane tickets is hardly Virgin founder Richard Branson’s wildest stunt.

If you’re bummed out by your current professional situation, don’t despair.The job you have right now has very little to do with the job you’ll use to make your name.

In case you don’t believe us, here are 15 famous businesspeople who met success only after working a conventional, boring, or humiliating job.

Ben & Jerry's cofounder Ben Cohen was a taxi driver

It didn't start with Ben & Jerry's.

Ben Cohen used to drive a cab before co-founding the ice cream company that would bear his name. Before making it big, he was also an ER clerk and a pottery wheel deliverer.

Richard Branson resold records out of his car

Branson has worked for himself from day one.

He started out in his younger years by heading across the English Channel to buy cheap records from a music discounter, which he would resell out of his car at a markup back home.

Michael Dell washed dishes

Dell was a dishwasher in a Chinese restaurant when he was 12 years old.

He was later promoted to water boy and maitre d'. When he went off to college, he started a company called PC Limited in his dorm room. That company eventually became Dell Computers.

Warren Buffett delivered newspapers

In his early teenage years, Buffett delivered newspapers around his hometown.

He had sharp business savvy even then, writing off his bicycle when he did his taxes.

Donald Trump collected bottles

Trump would visit construction sites with his father and collect empty bottles to redeem them for cash.

It obviously didn't pay very well, but he says the job taught him the value of money.

Sam Walton was a milkman

Walton has extremely humble beginnings. He used to milk the family cows, bottle the milk, then deliver it to paying customers.

Jim Clark was a navy officer

Before founding Netscape, Clark dropped out of high school at 17 and spent four years in the Navy.

Wayne Huizenga of Waste Management Inc. pumped gas

He's the guy who grew Waste Management Inc. into a successful company and used to own the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Panthers and the Florida Marlins.

It all started with his high school job as a gas station attendant.

Andrew Carnegie was a bobbin boy

Carnegie used to change spools of thread in a fabric mill before he became the second-richest person in the world.

He went on to give away vast sums of money, becoming a noted philanthropist.

David Overton of The Cheesecake Factory was a drummer

Cheesecake Factory is a huge restaurant franchise, but Overton's first love was music.

He played drums in a rock group called Billy Roberts Blues Band.

Dave Thomas was a KFC employee!

Thomas used to work for KFC!

He decided he could do better on his own, so he started a little fast food joint called Wendy's.

George Clooney cut tobacco

The now-famous movie star used to be a broke tobacco cutter in Kentucky.

He moved to Los Angeles using money he saved from the job.

Garth Brooks sold boots

The country superstar used to sell cowboy boots in a Nashville, Tennessee mall. Fitting.

Tom Cruise was a bellhop

Cruise used to help guests with their luggage while working as a hotel bellhop.

Christopher Walken was a lion tamer

Walken was briefly part of a circus act when he was young, struggling actor. The job had him working as a lion tamer!

Don't slack off in your current position, though.

Here's 13 things everyone does at work that no one will admit to >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.