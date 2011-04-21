The Humble First Jobs Of 15 Hotshots

Photo: Giving away plane tickets is hardly Virgin founder Richard Branson’s wildest stunt.
If you’re bummed out by your current professional situation, don’t despair.The job you have right now has very little to do with the job you’ll use to make your name.
In case you don’t believe us, here are 15 famous businesspeople who met success only after working a conventional, boring, or humiliating job.
It didn't start with Ben & Jerry's.
Ben Cohen used to drive a cab before co-founding the ice cream company that would bear his name. Before making it big, he was also an ER clerk and a pottery wheel deliverer.
Branson has worked for himself from day one.
He started out in his younger years by heading across the English Channel to buy cheap records from a music discounter, which he would resell out of his car at a markup back home.
Dell was a dishwasher in a Chinese restaurant when he was 12 years old.
He was later promoted to water boy and maitre d'. When he went off to college, he started a company called PC Limited in his dorm room. That company eventually became Dell Computers.
In his early teenage years, Buffett delivered newspapers around his hometown.
He had sharp business savvy even then, writing off his bicycle when he did his taxes.
Trump would visit construction sites with his father and collect empty bottles to redeem them for cash.
It obviously didn't pay very well, but he says the job taught him the value of money.
Walton has extremely humble beginnings. He used to milk the family cows, bottle the milk, then deliver it to paying customers.
He's the guy who grew Waste Management Inc. into a successful company and used to own the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Panthers and the Florida Marlins.
It all started with his high school job as a gas station attendant.
Carnegie used to change spools of thread in a fabric mill before he became the second-richest person in the world.
He went on to give away vast sums of money, becoming a noted philanthropist.
Cheesecake Factory is a huge restaurant franchise, but Overton's first love was music.
He played drums in a rock group called Billy Roberts Blues Band.
Thomas used to work for KFC!
He decided he could do better on his own, so he started a little fast food joint called Wendy's.
The now-famous movie star used to be a broke tobacco cutter in Kentucky.
He moved to Los Angeles using money he saved from the job.
Walken was briefly part of a circus act when he was young, struggling actor. The job had him working as a lion tamer!
