Startup CEO Shares 3 Reasons Why Passion Is The Key To Success

Yappn David Lucatch, founder and CEO of Yappn Corp.

Passion is the key to success, says David Lucatch, founder and CEO of

Yappn Corp., a real-time translation service.

“The people I have seen achieve the greatest success in their professional and personal lives are passionate people that lead, support, and mentor others with that ‘zeal and zest’ for the work and people,” he explains.

And Lucatch is no exception. It was his own passion that led him to where he is today.

He has always been passionate about technology. So, when he saw the need for brands to have access to affordable and accurate real-time language translation, he found a solution and launched Yappn.

Here are three reasons passion leads to success:

Passion fuels confidence.

“A person with passion typically exudes confidence, and confidence creates value for themselves and others by leading the way, not showing the way,” he explains. Professionals who are confident are great leaders and earn the respect and confidence of others.

Passion creates excitement.

Excitement is something that can be shared and creates organised value, not disarray. “Professionals who are excited create enthusiasm in their teams and with others, and are viewed as great supporters.” This contributes to their success, as well, he says.

Passion is contagious.

When you’re passionate, you make those around you feel excited — and everyone wins. “A person who exudes passion creates group dynamics and value, not dissension. Professionals who are passionate maximise the energy of the team and are viewed as great mentors,” Lucatch says.

