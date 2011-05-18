Why Powerful People Make Really Bad Decisions Involving Sex

Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.



When people rise to CEO or, say, managing director of the IMF, they can fall prey to a psychological condition known as CEO disease. It’s a term that describes “the isolation that envelops a leader when subordinates become reluctant to disclose bad news or worst-case scenarios that might trigger a shoot-the-messenger response.”

These powerful people will begin to feel they can move past barriers and even break the law. When subordinates established a pattern of not sharing when things are bad, the behaviour continues unchecked.

To guard against CEO disease, open and honest communication in an company is essential.

Take Dominique Strauss-Kahn. His former lover warned the IMF three years ago about his behaviour toward women. DSK himself admitted last month that he might some day be accused of rape. Had colleagues at the IMF publicly or personally addressed this known problem, the organisation could have avoided the recent travesty.

