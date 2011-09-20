Rate Of CEO Departure Is At Record Low As Companies Fear Change

Photo: Challenger, grey & Christmas

The rate of CEO departures is stuck around 100 per month for the third year in a row, according to Challenger, grey & Christmas. In fact this year is on track for the lowest turnover on record.Through August only 4 CEOs were fired — and Carol Bartz makes 5. The rest departed through the natural attrition by retirement, resignation and other departures.



Challenger CEO John Challenger attributes the slowdown to economic uncertainty: “The steady pace of CEO turnover over the last two-and-a-half years could indicate that companies are waiting to see how the recovery plays out before making any dramatic changes in leadership.”

