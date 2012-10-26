More Than 80 Major CEOs Signed A Letter Telling Washington To Fix The Debt

Photo: AP

CEOs from more than 80 of America’s biggest companies signed on a petition from Fix the Debt demanding that Washington work to reduce the federal deficit.They agreed to a list of core principles including tax-revenue increases as well as spending cuts. Members of the campaign and CEO Council rang the bell at the NYSE this morning.



Their plan isn’t fully fleshed out, but they say it should:

“Reform Medicare and Medicaid, improve efficiency in the overall healthcare system, and limit future cost growth.”

“Strengthen Social Security, so that it is solvent and will be there for future beneficiaries.”

“Include comprehensive and pro-growth tax reform, which broadens the base, lowers rates, raises revenues, and reduces the deficit.”

They mention the Bowles-Simpson plan as a possible framework.

Here’s the full list:

