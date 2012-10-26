More Than 80 Major CEOs Signed A Letter Telling Washington To Fix The Debt

Photo: AP
CEOs from more than 80 of America’s biggest companies signed on a petition from Fix the Debt demanding that Washington work to reduce the federal deficit.They agreed to a list of core principles including tax-revenue increases as well as spending cuts. Members of the campaign and CEO Council rang the bell at the NYSE this morning.
Their plan isn’t fully fleshed out, but they say it should:
- “Reform Medicare and Medicaid, improve efficiency in the overall healthcare system, and limit future cost growth.”
- “Strengthen Social Security, so that it is solvent and will be there for future beneficiaries.”
- “Include comprehensive and pro-growth tax reform, which broadens the base, lowers rates, raises revenues, and reduces the deficit.”
They mention the Bowles-Simpson plan as a possible framework.
Here’s the full list:
Bill Ackman, Founder & CEO, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.
Samuel R. Allen, Chairman & CEO, Deere & Company
Richard Anderson, Chief Executive Office, Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Steve Ballmer, CEO, Microsoft Corp.
Doug Bergeron, CEO, VeriFone Systems, Inc.
Mark Bertolini, Chairman, CEO & President, Aetna, Inc.
Leon Black, Chairman & CEO, Apollo Global Management, LLC
Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman & CEO, Goldman, Sachs & Co.
Glenn Britt, Chairman & CEO, Time Warner Cable Inc.
Greg Brown, Chairman & CEO, Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Nicholas Calio, President & CEO, Airlines for America
Russell Carson, Co-Founder & Gen. Partner, Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe
Marc Casper, President & CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
John Chambers, Chairman, President & CEO, Cisco Systems, Inc.
David Cote, Chairman & CEO, Honeywell International Inc.
Alexander Cutler, Chairman & CEO, Eaton Corp.
Richard Daly, CEO, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
D. Scott Davis, Chairman & CEO, United Parcel Service, Inc.
Steven A. Denning, Chairman, General Atlantic, LLC
Jamie Dimon, Chairman & CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Scott Donnelly, Chairman, President & CEO, Textron Inc.
Craig Duchossois, CEO, The Duchossois Group, Inc.
Brian Duperreault, President & CEO, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Larry D. Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock, Inc.
Martin L. Flanagan, President & CEO, Invesco Ltd.
James Frank, President & CEO, Wheels, Inc.
Kenneth Frazier, Chairman, President & CEO, Merck & Co., Inc.
Paul Fribourg, Chairman, President & CEO, Continental Grain Company
Daniel Fulton, President & CEO, Weyerhaeuser Company
Robert Gasser, President & CEO, Investment Technology Group, Inc.
Donald Gogel, Chairman & CEO, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC
Evan Greenberg, Chairman, President & CEO, ACE Limited
Robert Greifeld, CEO, The Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc.
Kirk Hachigian, Chairman, President & CEO, Cooper Industries, plc
Ken Hicks, CEO, Foot Locker, Inc.
Glenn Hutchins, Co-Founder, Silver Lake
Jeffrey Immelt, Chairman & CEO, General Electric Company
John Ingram, Chairman & CEO, Ingram Content Group, Inc.
Dr. Paul Jacobs, Chairman & CEO, Qualcomm Inc.
Thomas M. Joyce, Chairman & CEO, Knight Capital Group, Inc.
Mel Karmazin, CEO, Sirius XM Radio Inc.
Klaus Kleinfeld, Chairman, President & CEO, Executive Council, Alcoa Inc.
Jack Leslie, Jr., Chairman, Weber Shandwick Worldwide
Robin Lineberger, CEO, Deloitte Federal Government Services
Andrew Liveris, Chairman, President & CEO, The Dow Chemical Company
Gary Loveman, Chairman, President & CEO, Caesars Entertainment Corp.
Eugene Ludwig, Founder & CEO, Promontory Financial Group
Terry Lundgren, Chairman, President & CEO, Macy’s, Inc.
Frederick C. Maynard, III, Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners, LLC
Lowell McAdam, Chairman & CEO, Verizon Communications Inc.
Michael McCallister, Chairman & CEO, Humana Inc.
William McCracken, Chief Executive Officer, CA Technologies, Inc.
John McGlade, Chairman, President & CEO, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
W. James McNerney, Jr., Chairman, President & CEO, The Boeing Company
Thomas L. Monahan, III, Chairman & CEO, The Corporate Executive Board Company
Robert Moritz, Chairman & Senior Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Brian T. Moynihan, President & CEO, Bank of America Corporation
Duncan L. Niederauer, Chief Executive Officer, NYSE Euronext
Douglas Oberhelman, Chairman & CEO, Caterpillar Inc.
Joe Payne, Chairman & CEO, Eloqua
George Paz, Chairman, President & CEO, Express Scripts, Inc.
Joseph Plumeri, II, Chairman & CEO, Willis Group Holdings plc
Thomas J. Quinlan III, President & CEO, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company
Walter Rakowich, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Prologis, Inc. 3
W. Russell Ramsey, Chairman, President & CEO, Ramsey Asset Management
James Robinson, III, Founding General Partner, RRE Investors, LLC
Brian Rogers, Chairman & Chief Investment Officer, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
Tom Rogers, CEO & President, TiVo, Inc.
Steven Roth, Chairman, Vornado Realty Trust
Edward Rust, Jr., Chairman, President & CEO, State Farm Mutual
Gregg M. Sherrill, Chairman & CEO, Tenneco, Inc.
Arne M. Sorenson, President & CEO, Marriott International, Inc.
Jerry Speyer, Chairman & Co-CEO, Tishman Speyer
Paul Stebbins, Executive Chairman, World Fuel Services Corporation
Randall Stephenson, Chairman & CEO, AT&T Inc.
Linda Stewart, President & CEO, Interaction Associates
Thomas F. Steyer, Founder & Senior Managing Member, Farallon Capital Mgmt., LLC
Andrew Tisch, Co-Chairman of the Board, Loews Corp.
James Tisch, President & CEO, Loews Corp.
Frits van Paasschen, President & CEO, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc.
Mark Walsh, Chairman & CEO, GeniusRocket
Gregory Wasson, President & CEO, Walgreen Co.
Wendell Weeks, Chairman & CEO, Corning Inc.
Michael White, Chairman, President & CEO, DIRECTV
Robert Wilmers, Chairman & CEO, M&T Bank
Thomas Wilson, Chairman, President & CEO, The Allstate Corporation
Kathy Wylde, President & CEO, Partnership for New York City
