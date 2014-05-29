Pay Inequality Is Massive... Among America's CEOs

Even at the top, income inequality still exists.

The Wall Street Journal and the Hay Group studied the pay of the CEOs at the three hundred largest U.S. companies. Business Insider put up a list of the twenty CEOs with the highest pay here.

We took the CEO pay data and made a histogram chart showing the distribution of compensation amounts. Each column shows the number of CEOs whose compensation fell into each $US2,000,000 wide bracket:

The distribution is lopsided. Most of the CEOs made under $US12,000,000, but there were a handful of extreme outliers who made more than $US30,000,000. Here are those outliers:

