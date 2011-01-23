Check Out These Business Leaders And Their Uncanny Actor Look-Alikes

Judging by the success of this year’s Oscar-front runner, “The Social Network,” it probably won’t be long before Hollywood pounces on the next blockbuster film based on a real-life cultural icon, whose influence and contributions to society capture the spirit of the past decade.



So who would this hypotheical movie be about, and more importantly, which actor or actress would we cast to play our protaganist?

We plucked our potential candidates from Forbes’ 2010 list of The World’s Most Powerful People, and then, set out on a search for their celebrity dopplegangers.

After scouring the Web and sifting through our mental database of famous faces to find our future Jesse Eisenbergs, we present you with the ultimate list of CEOs (and a few high-power government officials) and Their Celebrity Look-Alikes.

Evan Handler as Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon Well this one's obvious. They both have a noticeable lack of hair, similar taste in clothing, and, are mouth-breathers. Richard Gere as Jamie Dimon, chairman of JPMorgan Chase They both have silver hair and rectangular faces. Plus, we know Richard has experience playing a rich, powerful businessman à la Pretty Woman. Wallace Shawn as Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs Bald. Nerdish. Round faces. Bald. Sir Ian McKellen as Rupert Murdoch, CEO of News Corp. OK, so they're not exactly carbon copies, but we think Sir Ian McKellen fits the age bill and has the acting chops to pull off an Oscar-worthy imitation of the Austrailain-born media magnate. Sean Connery as Ben Bernanke, chairman of the Federal Reserve It's pretty much the beard that does it. And, Sean was born to play a badass intellectual. Sissy Spacek as Hilary Clinton, U.S. Secretary of State Both are talented, fierceles middle-aged women with a predispotion for masculine ware. John Slattery as Timothy Geithner, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury These two are actually only one year and five days apart. But you're probably wrong about who is older (It's Timothy Geithner). Well, we like John's silver fox look, but if he wants to play the part of the big-time government official he'll have to visit a hair colorist -- or hop in a time machine, whatever works. Just kiddin' -- we don't actually think the animated character from Up who embarked on a magical adventure in a house propelled by a gazillion colourful latex balloons actually exists. Yeah, totally... Stanley Tucci as Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple They both like circular glasses, pursing their lips, and that five o'clock shadow look. Michael Caine as David Koch, Executive Vice President of Koch Industries If Michael had better vision and was born in America, these two could be twins. Austin Pendleton as Bill Gross, Co-founder of PIMCO Woah. The resemblence is eerie. Eerily awesome. William H. Macy as Robert Zoellick, president of World Bank Group A naturally-grown red mustache is not easy to find in Hollywood. Thankfully, we know William H. Macy is capable of the task. Now, learn more about the movie that inspired this post... The Real Story Behind The Social Network, The Facebook Movie →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.