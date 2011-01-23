Check Out These Business Leaders And Their Uncanny Actor Look-Alikes

Judging by the success of this year’s Oscar-front runner, “The Social Network,” it probably won’t be long before Hollywood pounces on the next blockbuster film based on a real-life cultural icon, whose influence and contributions to society capture the spirit of the past decade.
So who would this hypotheical movie be about, and more importantly, which actor or actress would we cast to play our protaganist?
We plucked our potential candidates from Forbes’ 2010 list of The World’s Most Powerful People, and then, set out on a search for their celebrity dopplegangers.
After scouring the Web and sifting through our mental database of famous faces to find our future Jesse Eisenbergs, we present you with the ultimate list of CEOs (and a few high-power government officials) and Their Celebrity Look-Alikes.
Well this one's obvious. They both have a noticeable lack of hair, similar taste in clothing, and, are mouth-breathers.
They both have silver hair and rectangular faces. Plus, we know Richard has experience playing a rich, powerful businessman à la Pretty Woman.
OK, so they're not exactly carbon copies, but we think Sir Ian McKellen fits the age bill and has the acting chops to pull off an Oscar-worthy imitation of the Austrailain-born media magnate.
It's pretty much the beard that does it. And, Sean was born to play a badass intellectual.
Both are talented, fierceles middle-aged women with a predispotion for masculine ware.
These two are actually only one year and five days apart. But you're probably wrong about who is older (It's Timothy Geithner).
Well, we like John's silver fox look, but if he wants to play the part of the big-time government official he'll have to visit a hair colorist -- or hop in a time machine, whatever works.
Just kiddin' -- we don't actually think the animated character from Up who embarked on a magical adventure in a house propelled by a gazillion colourful latex balloons actually exists. Yeah, totally...
They both like circular glasses, pursing their lips, and that five o'clock shadow look.
If Michael had better vision and was born in America, these two could be twins.
A naturally-grown red mustache is not easy to find in Hollywood. Thankfully, we know William H. Macy is capable of the task.
